Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:25 PM

15862 Baxter Creek Drive

15862 Baxter Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15862 Baxter Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available July 15, 2019: This beautiful home is located in Bainebridge Estates just minutes from Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace. This 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with 2201 sq. ft., which includes 3 car garage, spacious living and dining room with a bonus den/family room. Imagine yourself cooking in your oversized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. This home also comes with solar panels and energy efficient appliances which will greatly help utility cost. You can also relax on your private screened in patio on your days off or enjoy the many community amenities such as tennis, jogging, children's playground or lay out by the resort style pool. You will have immediate access to Interstate 95 and 295 which gives great commute anywhere in Jacksonville or surrounding areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15862 Baxter Creek Drive have any available units?
15862 Baxter Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15862 Baxter Creek Drive have?
Some of 15862 Baxter Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15862 Baxter Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15862 Baxter Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15862 Baxter Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15862 Baxter Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15862 Baxter Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15862 Baxter Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 15862 Baxter Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15862 Baxter Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15862 Baxter Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15862 Baxter Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 15862 Baxter Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 15862 Baxter Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15862 Baxter Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15862 Baxter Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
