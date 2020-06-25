15862 Baxter Creek Drive

Amenities

Available July 15, 2019: This beautiful home is located in Bainebridge Estates just minutes from Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace. This 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with 2201 sq. ft., which includes 3 car garage, spacious living and dining room with a bonus den/family room. Imagine yourself cooking in your oversized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. This home also comes with solar panels and energy efficient appliances which will greatly help utility cost. You can also relax on your private screened in patio on your days off or enjoy the many community amenities such as tennis, jogging, children's playground or lay out by the resort style pool. You will have immediate access to Interstate 95 and 295 which gives great commute anywhere in Jacksonville or surrounding areas.