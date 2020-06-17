All apartments in Jacksonville
15736 Spotted Saddle Circle

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15736 Spotted Saddle Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come Home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in North Jacksonville. Conveniently located to Interstates 95 & 295, JAX airport, & Mayport Naval Air Station. This areas offers luxurious living close to great shopping centers and numerous eateries. Common amenities include playgrounds, community club and pool area, walking trails and more! Call Nick @ Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group. 904-312-2904
Club house, Pool
Come Home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in North Jacksonville. Conveniently located to Interstates 95 & 295, JAX airport, & Mayport Naval Air Station. This areas offers luxurious living close to great shopping centers and numerous eateries. Common amenities include playgrounds, community club and pool area, walking trails and more! Call Nick @ Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle have any available units?
15736 Spotted Saddle Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle have?
Some of 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15736 Spotted Saddle Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle does offer parking.
Does 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle have a pool?
Yes, 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle has a pool.
Does 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle have accessible units?
No, 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15736 Spotted Saddle Circle has units with dishwashers.
