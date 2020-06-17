15736 Spotted Saddle Circle

Amenities
Come Home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in North Jacksonville. Conveniently located to Interstates 95 & 295, JAX airport, & Mayport Naval Air Station. This areas offers luxurious living close to great shopping centers and numerous eateries. Common amenities include playgrounds, community club and pool area, walking trails and more! Call Nick @ Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group. 904-312-2904
Club house, Pool
