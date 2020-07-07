All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:54 PM

15735 Spotted Saddle Circle

15735 Spotted Saddle Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15735 Spotted Saddle Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle Available 10/19/19 5BR 4BA Single Family-Single Level Rental, Lexington Park, Built in 2016, 3 Car Garage, Open Concept, Neutral Interior - Gorgeous Custom Built Home. Lexington Park Subdivision. Stunning entrance that leads to your dream kitchen, nothing was spared when building this beauty. Great backyard for entertaining. Cozy up in your own theatre room with built in wine cabinetry with chiller. Tray Ceilings, Chandeliers, Surround sound, home alarm. 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms almost 3,000 sq. ft. Don't wait won't last long.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

HOA Fees and application may apply- Ask Agent

Dogs allowed - additional fees, deposits and breed and size restrictions are applicable
All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3667920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have any available units?
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15735 Spotted Saddle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle offers parking.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have a pool?
No, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have accessible units?
No, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15735 Spotted Saddle Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia