Amenities

pet friendly garage media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

15735 Spotted Saddle Circle Available 10/19/19 5BR 4BA Single Family-Single Level Rental, Lexington Park, Built in 2016, 3 Car Garage, Open Concept, Neutral Interior - Gorgeous Custom Built Home. Lexington Park Subdivision. Stunning entrance that leads to your dream kitchen, nothing was spared when building this beauty. Great backyard for entertaining. Cozy up in your own theatre room with built in wine cabinetry with chiller. Tray Ceilings, Chandeliers, Surround sound, home alarm. 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms almost 3,000 sq. ft. Don't wait won't last long.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



HOA Fees and application may apply- Ask Agent



Dogs allowed - additional fees, deposits and breed and size restrictions are applicable

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3667920)