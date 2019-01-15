All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:44 PM

15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD

15162 Rocky Shoals Road · (904) 708-7745
Location

15162 Rocky Shoals Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2020**Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Crossings at Bartram! This home features approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a nice office/den. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Spacious living room/dining room combination. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with dark espresso 42' cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Upstairs you have a large loft area, owners suite with 2 walk-in closets, and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Laundry room with washer/dryer connections only is located upstairs. (W/D in photos does not stay) Enjoy your covered, screened-in patio overlooking your large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD have any available units?
15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD have?
Some of 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD currently offering any rent specials?
15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD pet-friendly?
No, 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD offer parking?
No, 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD does not offer parking.
Does 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD have a pool?
No, 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD does not have a pool.
Does 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD have accessible units?
No, 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
