15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2020**Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Crossings at Bartram! This home features approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a nice office/den. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Spacious living room/dining room combination. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with dark espresso 42' cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Upstairs you have a large loft area, owners suite with 2 walk-in closets, and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Laundry room with washer/dryer connections only is located upstairs. (W/D in photos does not stay) Enjoy your covered, screened-in patio overlooking your large backyard!