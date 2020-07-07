All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15145 North Reef Drive

15145 North Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15145 North Reef Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two story brick home located on the water. Newer stainless steel appliances. One bedroom located downstairs. Formal living room and dinning room, fire place in living room, breakfast nook, breakfast bar and fenced yard. Newer A/C unit and prewired for a security system. Enjoy your air conditioned Florida room while you watch the wildlife in your half acre back yard. The marsh and creek views are breathtaking!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15145 North Reef Drive have any available units?
15145 North Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15145 North Reef Drive have?
Some of 15145 North Reef Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15145 North Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15145 North Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15145 North Reef Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15145 North Reef Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15145 North Reef Drive offer parking?
No, 15145 North Reef Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15145 North Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15145 North Reef Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15145 North Reef Drive have a pool?
No, 15145 North Reef Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15145 North Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 15145 North Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15145 North Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15145 North Reef Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

