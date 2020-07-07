15145 North Reef Drive

Amenities

Two story brick home located on the water. Newer stainless steel appliances. One bedroom located downstairs. Formal living room and dinning room, fire place in living room, breakfast nook, breakfast bar and fenced yard. Newer A/C unit and prewired for a security system. Enjoy your air conditioned Florida room while you watch the wildlife in your half acre back yard. The marsh and creek views are breathtaking!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now



