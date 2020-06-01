All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1510 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1510 West 15th Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:41 PM

1510 West 15th Street

1510 West 15th Street · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1510 West 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$784

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780930

GET $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN BY JUNE 10! Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has over 775 square feet of space, with amenities including kitchen with stove, dishwasher, separate dining area, washer/dryer hookups. With access to rear enclosed patio, and a spacious backyard. Minutes away from I-95. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, so additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Dishwasher,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Washer and dryer,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 West 15th Street have any available units?
1510 West 15th Street has a unit available for $784 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 West 15th Street have?
Some of 1510 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1510 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 1510 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1510 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1510 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1510 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1510 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 West 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1510 West 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity