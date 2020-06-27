All apartments in Jacksonville
1505 Belmonte Ave.

1505 Belmonte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Belmonte Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
San Marco Bungalow - A rare find within walking distance of San Marco Square and zoned to Hendricks Elementary: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached garage! Pets allowed! No detail was left untouched when this charming bungalow was remodeled from top to bottom with all the most desirable features homeowners want today. Sitting on a large corner lot, the bright yellow door invites you in off the front porch to gather in the front room, overlooked by the open kitchen and dining room. Marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range are a chef's delight. The owner's en suite bathroom is worthy of any luxury spa, with an adjoining walk-in closet as large as some bedrooms in the area. Step out of your owner's suite and onto a private paved patio. Rent includes monthly yard service.

(RLNE4981592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Belmonte Ave. have any available units?
1505 Belmonte Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Belmonte Ave. have?
Some of 1505 Belmonte Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Belmonte Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Belmonte Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Belmonte Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Belmonte Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Belmonte Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Belmonte Ave. offers parking.
Does 1505 Belmonte Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Belmonte Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Belmonte Ave. have a pool?
No, 1505 Belmonte Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Belmonte Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1505 Belmonte Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Belmonte Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Belmonte Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
