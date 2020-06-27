1505 Belmonte Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

San Marco Bungalow - A rare find within walking distance of San Marco Square and zoned to Hendricks Elementary: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached garage! Pets allowed! No detail was left untouched when this charming bungalow was remodeled from top to bottom with all the most desirable features homeowners want today. Sitting on a large corner lot, the bright yellow door invites you in off the front porch to gather in the front room, overlooked by the open kitchen and dining room. Marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range are a chef's delight. The owner's en suite bathroom is worthy of any luxury spa, with an adjoining walk-in closet as large as some bedrooms in the area. Step out of your owner's suite and onto a private paved patio. Rent includes monthly yard service.



(RLNE4981592)