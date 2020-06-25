All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1503 Pershing Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1503 Pershing Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1503 Pershing Rd

1503 Pershing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1503 Pershing Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6051610d3 ----
Avondale 3BR/2BA renovated bungalow located in desirable Riverside Manor is move-in ready! The home received a full cosmetic renovation this year, Beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and mantle, the kitchen is equipped with new cabinets and new appliances which include stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove; alluring tile flooring, and new granite countertops. Walking distance to A-rated Fishweir Elementary School, parks, & FSCJ

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Outdoor Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Pershing Rd have any available units?
1503 Pershing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Pershing Rd have?
Some of 1503 Pershing Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Pershing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Pershing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Pershing Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Pershing Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Pershing Rd offer parking?
No, 1503 Pershing Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Pershing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Pershing Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Pershing Rd have a pool?
No, 1503 Pershing Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Pershing Rd have accessible units?
No, 1503 Pershing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Pershing Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Pershing Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia