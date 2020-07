Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous renovation on corner lot . New home built in 2005 . Large fenced in yard . ADT monitored security system . Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar . Monthly lawn service and monitored security system included in the rent. Close to UNF .Great street in popular Historic Springfield . Walk or bike to Parks , bars and bistros . Available for immediate occupancy . $25 application fee . LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE ON THIS HOME