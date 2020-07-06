1483 Apple Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/28/19 1483 Apple Oak Ct is a house in Jacksonville, FL 32225. This 1,546 square foot house sits on a 9,180 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1984. Nearby schools include Lone Star Elementary School and Greenwood School. The closest grocery stores are Winn-Dixie and Publix. The closest coffee shop is Cafe Veneto. Nearby restaurants include Rods Crab Shack & More, Larry's Giant Subs and Domino's Pizza. 1483 Apple Oak Ct is near Arlington Park, Southside Estates Park and Bruce Park.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1483-apple-oak-ct-jacksonville-fl-32225-usa/bac0809c-9433-4003-a950-f9108d9f8965



(RLNE5173525)