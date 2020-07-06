All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1483 Apple Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1483 Apple Oak Court
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

1483 Apple Oak Court

1483 Apple Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1483 Apple Oak Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Holly Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/28/19 1483 Apple Oak Ct is a house in Jacksonville, FL 32225. This 1,546 square foot house sits on a 9,180 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1984. Nearby schools include Lone Star Elementary School and Greenwood School. The closest grocery stores are Winn-Dixie and Publix. The closest coffee shop is Cafe Veneto. Nearby restaurants include Rods Crab Shack & More, Larry's Giant Subs and Domino's Pizza. 1483 Apple Oak Ct is near Arlington Park, Southside Estates Park and Bruce Park.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1483-apple-oak-ct-jacksonville-fl-32225-usa/bac0809c-9433-4003-a950-f9108d9f8965

(RLNE5173525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 Apple Oak Court have any available units?
1483 Apple Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1483 Apple Oak Court have?
Some of 1483 Apple Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1483 Apple Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1483 Apple Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 Apple Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1483 Apple Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 1483 Apple Oak Court offer parking?
No, 1483 Apple Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 1483 Apple Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1483 Apple Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 Apple Oak Court have a pool?
No, 1483 Apple Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1483 Apple Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 1483 Apple Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 Apple Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1483 Apple Oak Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia