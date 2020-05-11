All apartments in Jacksonville
1479 Carpathian Drive

1479 Carpathian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1479 Carpathian Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1479 Carpathian Drive Available 05/17/19 3BR 2BA Rental Home in Lexington Park,Pets OK, 2 Car Garage, Single Level, Lake Front, Covered Lanai, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen Island - What a view!! Enjoy relaxing afternoons or evenings snuggled up on your covered lanai overlooking the water! This beautiful waterfront home offers a spacious and open floor plan. Located in Lexington Park within Pecan Park offering a private clubhouse, playgrounds, swimming pools, pavilion, and just down the road is Seton Creek Historic Preserve. And a short drive to I95, I295 and JAX!

The kitchen/family living area is all tile with a formal dining room, open kitchen which includes kitchen island with sink and bar area. The master suite has dual vanities and a walk in shower and garden tub. The 2 guest bedrooms with a convenient guest bathroom. The laundry area comes complete with a full size washer and dryer.

Amazing water views from the great room and master bedroom. And lets not forget a 2 car attached garage.This home HAS IT ALL!

Biscayne Elementary School
Highlands Middle School
First Coast High School

Pets Welcome! additional pet fees may apply. Ask agent. No dangerous breeds.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

6282 Dupont Station Ct E. #3 Jacksonville, FL 32217

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE2896551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 Carpathian Drive have any available units?
1479 Carpathian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 Carpathian Drive have?
Some of 1479 Carpathian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 Carpathian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Carpathian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Carpathian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1479 Carpathian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1479 Carpathian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1479 Carpathian Drive offers parking.
Does 1479 Carpathian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1479 Carpathian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Carpathian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1479 Carpathian Drive has a pool.
Does 1479 Carpathian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1479 Carpathian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 Carpathian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1479 Carpathian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
