Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1479 Carpathian Drive Available 05/17/19 3BR 2BA Rental Home in Lexington Park,Pets OK, 2 Car Garage, Single Level, Lake Front, Covered Lanai, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen Island - What a view!! Enjoy relaxing afternoons or evenings snuggled up on your covered lanai overlooking the water! This beautiful waterfront home offers a spacious and open floor plan. Located in Lexington Park within Pecan Park offering a private clubhouse, playgrounds, swimming pools, pavilion, and just down the road is Seton Creek Historic Preserve. And a short drive to I95, I295 and JAX!



The kitchen/family living area is all tile with a formal dining room, open kitchen which includes kitchen island with sink and bar area. The master suite has dual vanities and a walk in shower and garden tub. The 2 guest bedrooms with a convenient guest bathroom. The laundry area comes complete with a full size washer and dryer.



Amazing water views from the great room and master bedroom. And lets not forget a 2 car attached garage.This home HAS IT ALL!



Biscayne Elementary School

Highlands Middle School

First Coast High School



Pets Welcome! additional pet fees may apply. Ask agent. No dangerous breeds.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



6282 Dupont Station Ct E. #3 Jacksonville, FL 32217



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



(RLNE2896551)