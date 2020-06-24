All apartments in Jacksonville
14701 Bartram Park Boulevard
14701 Bartram Park Boulevard

14701 Bartram Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14701 Bartram Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

As you step on the grounds of this exceptional community and take in the luxurious amenities youll know what people mean when they say, live like youre on vacation. Inside each of our high-end apartments, youll discover features not often found in apartment living. Ease the stress of the day away in your 42 soaking tub, surrounded by high-end tile and modern fixtures, 9 ceilings, faux granite countertops, black and stainless steel appliances. Each of our apartments comes with their own in-house washer and dryer, ceramic tile in kitchens, foyers and baths, and high-end wood cabinetry, among other amenities.

When its time to head outside, youll find weve taken as much care with the grounds and community amenities as we have with the inside features. Soak up the sun in a lounge chair by our sparkling pool or invite friends over and take advantage of our outdoor grilling and picnic areas. When it gets too hot, our elegant clubhouse boasts free WiFi and plenty of social areas fo

Garage,Gate,Sundeck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard have any available units?
14701 Bartram Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard have?
Some of 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14701 Bartram Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14701 Bartram Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
