All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR

14664 Fern Hammock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14664 Fern Hammock Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the desired Bartram Springs community! This home is not your average rental! Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, with a water view! It has an updated kitchen, and appliances, new AC, new water treatment system, new impact windows, updated flooring throughout lower level ,beautiful crown molding and more. Will be provided access to all the communities amenities, including pools, gym, clubhouse, parks, tennis courts, soccer and football field and more! Lawn Maintenance is included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR have any available units?
14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR have?
Some of 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR currently offering any rent specials?
14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR pet-friendly?
No, 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR offer parking?
Yes, 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR offers parking.
Does 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR have a pool?
Yes, 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR has a pool.
Does 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR have accessible units?
No, 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14664 FERN HAMMOCK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia