Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker microwave

You'll love this 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home just minutes to the beach. This two-story offers lake views, over-sized garage, 2 screened porches, and appliances. With the main bedroom chamber downstairs, you'll have the privacy you always wanted. It won't last long at only $1700 a month.