Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

14413 Pond Place

14413 Pond Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14413 Pond Place Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Get 50 % off last month's rent, free washer and dryer, and possible rent to own on this fantastic 3/2 split bedroom with features which include travertine tile, vaulted ceilings, custom moldings, granite counter tops, fireplace with mantle, inside laundry, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the prestige of a Mandarin address convenient to all the big box stores like Publix, Walmart, and Home Depot while dining at your choice of some of Jacksonville's finest restaurants. Convenient to I-295 you are only minutes to Jacksonville Naval Air Station and downtown Jacksonville with great medical facilities at Baptist, Mayo, Wolfson's and St Vincents. Make this one yours today! No Smoking and No Pets! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14413 Pond Place have any available units?
14413 Pond Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14413 Pond Place have?
Some of 14413 Pond Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14413 Pond Place currently offering any rent specials?
14413 Pond Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14413 Pond Place pet-friendly?
No, 14413 Pond Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14413 Pond Place offer parking?
Yes, 14413 Pond Place offers parking.
Does 14413 Pond Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14413 Pond Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14413 Pond Place have a pool?
No, 14413 Pond Place does not have a pool.
Does 14413 Pond Place have accessible units?
No, 14413 Pond Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14413 Pond Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14413 Pond Place has units with dishwashers.
