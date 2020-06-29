14413 Pond Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Get 50 % off last month's rent, free washer and dryer, and possible rent to own on this fantastic 3/2 split bedroom with features which include travertine tile, vaulted ceilings, custom moldings, granite counter tops, fireplace with mantle, inside laundry, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the prestige of a Mandarin address convenient to all the big box stores like Publix, Walmart, and Home Depot while dining at your choice of some of Jacksonville's finest restaurants. Convenient to I-295 you are only minutes to Jacksonville Naval Air Station and downtown Jacksonville with great medical facilities at Baptist, Mayo, Wolfson's and St Vincents. Make this one yours today! No Smoking and No Pets! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!

