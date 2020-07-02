14334 Fish Eagle Dr E.,

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 5/3.5 - 2 story home with lake view! 2940 sq ft. - 3 Car Garage. - Beautiful 5/3.5 - 2 story home with lake view! Iron fenced yard. 2940 Sq. Ft. - Separate dining room, living room. Large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar open to a great size family room. Relax in the screened lanai overlooking lush landscaping and the glistening lake. Large master bedroom with side room for a sitting room or office space. Master bath has separate garden tub, separate shower, his/hers sinks and closets. Four other bedrooms are upstairs. One bedroom has its own bathroom and would be great for guest. 3 car garage. Enjoy the neighborhood pool! Great location near 295, shopping and airport. About 30-35 min from NAS Jax and Mayport base. This home has everything you need!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4026239)