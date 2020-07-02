All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1431 Biscayne Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Charming Biscayne Bay townhouse ready for immediate move in! Easily turn the spacious first floor into your new home sweet home with just a few finishing touches, the neutral finishes easily complement any decor. Mix together memorable meals and moments in the fully equipped kitchen large enough for a small dining table and overlooking the living area so the family chef can always be a part of the fun! Retreat upstairs to the private master suite boasting tall ceilings and a private full bathroom providing everything you need to begin and end each day in comfort. An additional loft area offers an excellent space for your home office or craft station while the second floor laundry adds convenience you previously only dreamed of. Nestled in a quiet community with a pool, clubhouse, and playground this is everything you have been searching for and so much more! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr have any available units?
1431 Biscayne Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr have?
Some of 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Biscayne Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Biscayne Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

