1431 Biscayne Bay Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Charming Biscayne Bay townhouse ready for immediate move in! Easily turn the spacious first floor into your new home sweet home with just a few finishing touches, the neutral finishes easily complement any decor. Mix together memorable meals and moments in the fully equipped kitchen large enough for a small dining table and overlooking the living area so the family chef can always be a part of the fun! Retreat upstairs to the private master suite boasting tall ceilings and a private full bathroom providing everything you need to begin and end each day in comfort. An additional loft area offers an excellent space for your home office or craft station while the second floor laundry adds convenience you previously only dreamed of. Nestled in a quiet community with a pool, clubhouse, and playground this is everything you have been searching for and so much more! Schedule your private showing today!