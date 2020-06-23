All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1420 BELVEDERE AVE

1420 Belvedere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Belvedere Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVONDALE HOUSE FOR RENT. From Historic 5 Points, take Park St. West to Right on Belvedere Ave. to house on left. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, living room, dining room, large bonus room, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW), CHA, front porch, fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hookups, double carport, back patio, 2022 square feet, owner may consider pet with NRPF, lawn service and pest control included $2250 security deposit, one year lease, (AVlb pm S&F)available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 BELVEDERE AVE have any available units?
1420 BELVEDERE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 BELVEDERE AVE have?
Some of 1420 BELVEDERE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 BELVEDERE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1420 BELVEDERE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 BELVEDERE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 BELVEDERE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1420 BELVEDERE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1420 BELVEDERE AVE does offer parking.
Does 1420 BELVEDERE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 BELVEDERE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 BELVEDERE AVE have a pool?
No, 1420 BELVEDERE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1420 BELVEDERE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1420 BELVEDERE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 BELVEDERE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 BELVEDERE AVE has units with dishwashers.
