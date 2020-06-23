1420 BELVEDERE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVONDALE HOUSE FOR RENT. From Historic 5 Points, take Park St. West to Right on Belvedere Ave. to house on left. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, living room, dining room, large bonus room, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW), CHA, front porch, fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hookups, double carport, back patio, 2022 square feet, owner may consider pet with NRPF, lawn service and pest control included $2250 security deposit, one year lease, (AVlb pm S&F)available now.