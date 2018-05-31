All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

14141 Mahogany Ave

14141 Mahogany Avenue · (904) 298-0101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14141 Mahogany Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Pristine living in gated Flagler Station. Pride of ownership shows in this well kept 3/2.5 town home! Top quality furnishings throughout including granite counter tops, full kitchen wares and towels. Suitable for corporate leasing. MBR is downstairs, two bedrooms are upstairs along with office space and a separate loft area. Inside utilities and 2 car garage. Lawn Care, Cable and WI-FI included. New carpet throughout. Please remove shoes when showing...thank you! No Pets Allowed
Pristine living in gated Flagler Station. Pride of ownership shows in this well kept 3/2.5 town home! Top quality furnishings throughout including granite counter tops, full kitchen wares and towels. Suitable for corporate leasing. MBR is downstairs, two bedrooms are upstairs along with office space and a separate loft area. Inside utilities and 2 car garage. Lawn Care, Cable and WI-FI included. New carpet throughout. Please remove shoes when showing...thank you! No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14141 Mahogany Ave have any available units?
14141 Mahogany Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14141 Mahogany Ave have?
Some of 14141 Mahogany Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14141 Mahogany Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14141 Mahogany Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14141 Mahogany Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14141 Mahogany Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14141 Mahogany Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14141 Mahogany Ave does offer parking.
Does 14141 Mahogany Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14141 Mahogany Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14141 Mahogany Ave have a pool?
No, 14141 Mahogany Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14141 Mahogany Ave have accessible units?
No, 14141 Mahogany Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14141 Mahogany Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14141 Mahogany Ave has units with dishwashers.
