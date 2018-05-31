14141 Mahogany Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Pristine living in gated Flagler Station. Pride of ownership shows in this well kept 3/2.5 town home! Top quality furnishings throughout including granite counter tops, full kitchen wares and towels. Suitable for corporate leasing. MBR is downstairs, two bedrooms are upstairs along with office space and a separate loft area. Inside utilities and 2 car garage. Lawn Care, Cable and WI-FI included. New carpet throughout. Please remove shoes when showing...thank you! No Pets Allowed

Pristine living in gated Flagler Station. Pride of ownership shows in this well kept 3/2.5 town home! Top quality furnishings throughout including granite counter tops, full kitchen wares and towels. Suitable for corporate leasing. MBR is downstairs, two bedrooms are upstairs along with office space and a separate loft area. Inside utilities and 2 car garage. Lawn Care, Cable and WI-FI included. New carpet throughout. Please remove shoes when showing...thank you! No Pets Allowed.