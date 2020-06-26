1411 North Liberty Street

Amenities

Wonderfully updated apartment in Jacksonville's historic Springfield district! Close to restaurants,stores and shoppes, all that Springfield has to offer. Highlights of this downstairs unit include new flooring, new appliances including a washer and dryer, updated bathroom. A small extra room for closet space, storage, lounge area or an office. Unit is available immediately. Water is included in the rent. Cats welcome.

Wonderfully updated downstairs apartment in Jacksonville's historic Springfield district! Close to restaurants,stores and shoppes, all that Springfield has to offer. Highlights of this unit include new flooring, new paint, new washer and dryer, new counter tops, updated bathroom. Two small extra rooms for closet space, storage, lounge area or an office. Unit is available immediately. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis.