Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

1411 North Liberty Street

1411 North Liberty Street · (904) 204-1733
Location

1411 North Liberty Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Wonderfully updated apartment in Jacksonville's historic Springfield district! Close to restaurants,stores and shoppes, all that Springfield has to offer. Highlights of this downstairs unit include new flooring, new appliances including a washer and dryer, updated bathroom. A small extra room for closet space, storage, lounge area or an office. Unit is available immediately. Water is included in the rent. Cats welcome.
Wonderfully updated downstairs apartment in Jacksonville's historic Springfield district! Close to restaurants,stores and shoppes, all that Springfield has to offer. Highlights of this unit include new flooring, new paint, new washer and dryer, new counter tops, updated bathroom. Two small extra rooms for closet space, storage, lounge area or an office. Unit is available immediately. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 North Liberty Street have any available units?
1411 North Liberty Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 North Liberty Street have?
Some of 1411 North Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 North Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 North Liberty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 North Liberty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 North Liberty Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 North Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 1411 North Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 North Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 North Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 North Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 1411 North Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 North Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 North Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 North Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 North Liberty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
