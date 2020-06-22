All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:20 PM

14026 SADDLEHILL CT

14026 Saddle Hill Court · (904) 318-9088
Location

14026 Saddle Hill Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***Available July 1, 2020*** Beautifully updated and spacious townhome for rent in the desirable, gated Flagler Station community. Highlights of this home include spacious kitchen, breakfast bar, Corian countertops, eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, washer and dryer, open floor plan, dining/family combo, wood laminate flooring, two car garage and much more. In the master you will find a garden tub, two sinks, large shower, spacious walk in closet, tray ceiling, crown molding and a serene water view. Step outside from either of the large sliding glass doors and enjoy the large screened lanai that overlooks the water. With easy access to I295, I95, Bartram Springs Elementary (with bus pickup) and many local amenities make this the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have any available units?
14026 SADDLEHILL CT has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have?
Some of 14026 SADDLEHILL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14026 SADDLEHILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
14026 SADDLEHILL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14026 SADDLEHILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT does offer parking.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT has a pool.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have accessible units?
No, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT has units with dishwashers.
