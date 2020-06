Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond. You will not be disappointed in this pristine home with new carpet throughout and title in the wet areas. Don't miss out on this home, it won't last long. Short commute to Mayport Naval Station, beach and shopping.