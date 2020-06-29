All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13810 SUTTON PARK DR N
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

13810 SUTTON PARK DR N

13810 Sutton Park Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13810 Sutton Park Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This second floor unit has been well maintained, had bathroom renovations, and updating with two master suites with walk in closets. Fully equipped with all appliances including washer and dryer in addition to a large living room dining room combo with extra room for office! Community boasts huge pool, hot tub, fully equipped fitness facility, tennis court, half basketball court, sand volleyball court and even a putting green. Entertain your guests at the pool with a full kitchen, fireplace, grills and lots of seating. Home has 2 Assigned parking spaces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N have any available units?
13810 SUTTON PARK DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N have?
Some of 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N currently offering any rent specials?
13810 SUTTON PARK DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N pet-friendly?
No, 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N offer parking?
Yes, 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N offers parking.
Does 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N have a pool?
Yes, 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N has a pool.
Does 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N have accessible units?
Yes, 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N has accessible units.
Does 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13810 SUTTON PARK DR N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia