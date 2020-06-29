13810 SUTTON PARK DR N

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

This second floor unit has been well maintained, had bathroom renovations, and updating with two master suites with walk in closets. Fully equipped with all appliances including washer and dryer in addition to a large living room dining room combo with extra room for office! Community boasts huge pool, hot tub, fully equipped fitness facility, tennis court, half basketball court, sand volleyball court and even a putting green. Entertain your guests at the pool with a full kitchen, fireplace, grills and lots of seating. Home has 2 Assigned parking spaces!