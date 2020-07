Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit with attached garage in gated community with a pool ready for a lucky new tenant! Water, internet and basic cable included in rent. Garage downstairs and living space upstairs means no neighbors above or below you! Walk to shopping and restaurants, and easy access to everything Jacksonville's Southside has to offer!