13718 FISH EAGLE DR W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

High credit and income required. Super Sweet four bedroom three bath home In Eagles Hammock. Interior painted in a lovely neutral color. There is a formal living room and dining room with upgraded lighting and fans throughout the home. Gorgeous granite counter tops with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Kitchen has pantry, extended bar, and breakfast nook. Family room is spacious with media wall and large slider to covered porch that lets in a lot of natural light. Extra nice entry to the owner's suite with his & hers closets and a huge bath including garden tub, stand up shower, double vanity. Split floor plan with two guest bedrooms sharing one guest bath and then a third bedroom having another guest bath. Laundry room and two-car garage. Shady fenced in back yard.