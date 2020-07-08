All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13718 FISH EAGLE DR W
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

13718 FISH EAGLE DR W

13718 West Fish Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13718 West Fish Eagle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
High credit and income required. Super Sweet four bedroom three bath home In Eagles Hammock. Interior painted in a lovely neutral color. There is a formal living room and dining room with upgraded lighting and fans throughout the home. Gorgeous granite counter tops with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Kitchen has pantry, extended bar, and breakfast nook. Family room is spacious with media wall and large slider to covered porch that lets in a lot of natural light. Extra nice entry to the owner's suite with his & hers closets and a huge bath including garden tub, stand up shower, double vanity. Split floor plan with two guest bedrooms sharing one guest bath and then a third bedroom having another guest bath. Laundry room and two-car garage. Shady fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W have any available units?
13718 FISH EAGLE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W have?
Some of 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
13718 FISH EAGLE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W offers parking.
Does 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W have a pool?
Yes, 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W has a pool.
Does 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W have accessible units?
No, 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13718 FISH EAGLE DR W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia