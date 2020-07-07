All apartments in Jacksonville
1362 West 10th Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:33 PM

1362 West 10th Street

1362 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1362 West 10th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1173323

Completed in November 2019, this beautifully renovated historic Post-WWII, 2-bed/1 bath (plus enclosed air-conditioned front porch) ranch-style home awaits your arrival!!! We have added all new finishes such as a completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom. By keeping the original concrete walls and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedrooms, it gives the interior that rustic postwar feel. It has a 200 amp electrical upgrade and all new air conditioning system. There is new plumbing with washer and dryer connections. It has brand-new stainless-steel appliances, shaker style cabinets with new countertop and sink in the kitchen and brand-new vanity/sink, hardware, toilet and ceramic tile in the bath. There is brand new 2” plantation blinds throughout, fresh interior and exterior paint (including all walls, ceilings, doors, and trim) and an environmentally friendly new rock driveway. Rent includes lawn care and security system. This quiet, smoke-free property is just minutes’ drive to downtown, UF Health Jacksonville, Stanton College Prep School, Baptist Hospital, Anderson Cancer Center and Nemours Children's Hospital. Only 3 miles from 5 Points, you will easily find amazing dining, shopping and entertainment!
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Yard maintenance included,Dishwasher,Lawn Care,Large backyard,Security alarm,Florida room,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 West 10th Street have any available units?
1362 West 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1362 West 10th Street have?
Some of 1362 West 10th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1362 West 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1362 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1362 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1362 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1362 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1362 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1362 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1362 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1362 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1362 West 10th Street has units with dishwashers.

