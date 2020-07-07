1362 West 10th Street

Amenities

Completed in November 2019, this beautifully renovated historic Post-WWII, 2-bed/1 bath (plus enclosed air-conditioned front porch) ranch-style home awaits your arrival!!! We have added all new finishes such as a completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom. By keeping the original concrete walls and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedrooms, it gives the interior that rustic postwar feel. It has a 200 amp electrical upgrade and all new air conditioning system. There is new plumbing with washer and dryer connections. It has brand-new stainless-steel appliances, shaker style cabinets with new countertop and sink in the kitchen and brand-new vanity/sink, hardware, toilet and ceramic tile in the bath. There is brand new 2” plantation blinds throughout, fresh interior and exterior paint (including all walls, ceilings, doors, and trim) and an environmentally friendly new rock driveway. Rent includes lawn care and security system. This quiet, smoke-free property is just minutes’ drive to downtown, UF Health Jacksonville, Stanton College Prep School, Baptist Hospital, Anderson Cancer Center and Nemours Children's Hospital. Only 3 miles from 5 Points, you will easily find amazing dining, shopping and entertainment!

