13554 ISLA VISTA DR
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

13554 ISLA VISTA DR

13554 Isla Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13554 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Come see this absolutely perfect townhome located in Vizcaya the Luxurious Mediterranean inspired gated community with pool and fitness center. Step into this beautiful home with a open floorpan and breathtaking water view. This home was built with all the upgrades imaginable in a home. The home is superbly constructed out of concrete block and is very well appointed. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and opens up to a screened lanai to enjoy the views. The home has upgraded wood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR have any available units?
13554 ISLA VISTA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR have?
Some of 13554 ISLA VISTA DR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13554 ISLA VISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
13554 ISLA VISTA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13554 ISLA VISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 13554 ISLA VISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR offer parking?
Yes, 13554 ISLA VISTA DR offers parking.
Does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13554 ISLA VISTA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR have a pool?
Yes, 13554 ISLA VISTA DR has a pool.
Does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 13554 ISLA VISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13554 ISLA VISTA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

