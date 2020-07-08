13554 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Beach Haven
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this absolutely perfect townhome located in Vizcaya the Luxurious Mediterranean inspired gated community with pool and fitness center. Step into this beautiful home with a open floorpan and breathtaking water view. This home was built with all the upgrades imaginable in a home. The home is superbly constructed out of concrete block and is very well appointed. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and opens up to a screened lanai to enjoy the views. The home has upgraded wood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13554 ISLA VISTA DR have any available units?
13554 ISLA VISTA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.