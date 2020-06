Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Most affordable 4/2 in Victoria Lakes. Perfect for any occupants. Open floor plan with propane fireplace. Formal dining. Chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, center prep island, large cabinets with crown molding. Washer and dryer convey. Come enjoy all the wonderful community amenities in this fantastic rental. Beautifully landscaped with sprinkler system for ease of yard maintenance. Call and make your appointment today!