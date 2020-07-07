1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101

Amenities

Furnished apartment in Old San Jose on the River - Property Id: 204859



One Bedroom fully furnished in Old San Jose on the River Community, $1,350/mo all inclusive

Apartment is within an upscale gated community of 80 homes in the 5000 block of San Jose Boulevard. Completely and tastefully furnished with washer/dryer, all utilities and community privileges (pool, exercise room, dock access) included. Like new and available immediately. Short walk to supermarket, restaurants and shopping.

Six month lease and deposit required; sorry, no smoking and no pets. Apartment has 530 SF consisting of 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and kitchen. Also, private balcony (overlooks community center) and deck (limited river view) and private storage room.

No Pets Allowed



