All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101

1316 Heritage Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Miramar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1316 Heritage Manor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Furnished apartment in Old San Jose on the River - Property Id: 204859

One Bedroom fully furnished in Old San Jose on the River Community, $1,350/mo all inclusive
Apartment is within an upscale gated community of 80 homes in the 5000 block of San Jose Boulevard. Completely and tastefully furnished with washer/dryer, all utilities and community privileges (pool, exercise room, dock access) included. Like new and available immediately. Short walk to supermarket, restaurants and shopping.
Six month lease and deposit required; sorry, no smoking and no pets. Apartment has 530 SF consisting of 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and kitchen. Also, private balcony (overlooks community center) and deck (limited river view) and private storage room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204859
Property Id 204859

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5468719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 have any available units?
1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 have?
Some of 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 offer parking?
No, 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 have a pool?
Yes, 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 has a pool.
Does 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 have accessible units?
No, 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Heritage Manor Dr 101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia