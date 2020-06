13057 HARBORTON DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE TO LEASE DECEMBER, THIS 4/3 HOME IN DESIRABLE ICW COMMUNITY CLOSE TO JTB AND BEACHES! NEW CARPET & PAINT, CERAMIC TILE IN TRAFFIC AREAS, KNOCKDOWN CEILINGS, FORMAL LIVING AREA THAT COULD BE CONVERTED TO SEPARATE DINING AREA OR FLEX ROOM, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST AREA. THREE WAY SPLIT FLOORPLAN, BEDRM 3 HAS FULL BATH, ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD, NICELY LANDSCAPED, SEC SYS, SPRINKLER SYS. COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND FOR KIDS. CHETS CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AT COMMUNITY ENTRANCE! PET POLICY IS 1 SMALL PET UNDER 25 POUNDS WITH OWNER APPROVAL REQUIRED. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NO STUDENTS.