All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258

13041 Sunset Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13041 Sunset Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town home Side Unit in Gated community - Property Id: 136702

This 2 bedroom + LOFT 2.5 bath is move in ready and priced to rent quick!. Completely renovated new paint new appliances new carpet... Don't miss this great opportunity to move into this beautiful gated community. Wooden floor, Korean Counter Top, Side Unit, Call OR Text today for your personal appointment.

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA.
Pool
Gated community
Clubhouse
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136702p
Property Id 136702

(RLNE5035629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 have any available units?
13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 have?
Some of 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 currently offering any rent specials?
13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 is pet friendly.
Does 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 offer parking?
No, 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 does not offer parking.
Does 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 have a pool?
Yes, 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 has a pool.
Does 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 have accessible units?
No, 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 does not have accessible units.
Does 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia