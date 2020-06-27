13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities
Town home Side Unit in Gated community - Property Id: 136702
This 2 bedroom + LOFT 2.5 bath is move in ready and priced to rent quick!. Completely renovated new paint new appliances new carpet... Don't miss this great opportunity to move into this beautiful gated community. Wooden floor, Korean Counter Top, Side Unit, Call OR Text today for your personal appointment.
Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA.
Pool
Gated community
Clubhouse
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136702p
