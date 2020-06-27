13041 Sunset Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Town home Side Unit in Gated community - Property Id: 136702



This 2 bedroom + LOFT 2.5 bath is move in ready and priced to rent quick!. Completely renovated new paint new appliances new carpet... Don't miss this great opportunity to move into this beautiful gated community. Wooden floor, Korean Counter Top, Side Unit, Call OR Text today for your personal appointment.



Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA.

