1303 N Main St

Amenities
Monthly Leases Furnished Units Centrally located - Property Id: 143524
Third & Main is now offering month to month leases on Furnished rentals.
Month to Month leases (Subject to State and Local Tax)
Complimentary secured, reliable Wi-Fi and basic cable
Full sized and some small appliances (dishes, pots & pans, utensils, etc.)
Washer/dryer in unit
3 floor plans (availability varies)
Liberty Suite (1br/1ba w balcony) 690 sq ft $1600/mo
Bay Suite (1br/1ba w den) 805 sq ft $1700/mo (includes twin sized day bed in den)
Klutho Suite (2br/1ba) 974 sq ft $1900/mo
All units have queen beds in the bedroom and pull out sofa in the living room
Rents include electric, water, sewer, and garbage expense.
Security deposit is $300 or up to one month's rent for depending on credit.
Property includes:
Complimentary gated parking
Secured gated access
Work out center on property
Library with children's play area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143524p
Property Id 143524
(RLNE5066290)