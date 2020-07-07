1303 N Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Monthly Leases Furnished Units Centrally located - Property Id: 143524



Third & Main is now offering month to month leases on Furnished rentals.



Month to Month leases (Subject to State and Local Tax)

Complimentary secured, reliable Wi-Fi and basic cable

Full sized and some small appliances (dishes, pots & pans, utensils, etc.)

Washer/dryer in unit

3 floor plans (availability varies)

Liberty Suite (1br/1ba w balcony) 690 sq ft $1600/mo

Bay Suite (1br/1ba w den) 805 sq ft $1700/mo (includes twin sized day bed in den)

Klutho Suite (2br/1ba) 974 sq ft $1900/mo

All units have queen beds in the bedroom and pull out sofa in the living room

Rents include electric, water, sewer, and garbage expense.

Security deposit is $300 or up to one month's rent for depending on credit.



Property includes:

Complimentary gated parking

Secured gated access

Work out center on property

Library with children's play area

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143524p

