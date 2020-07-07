All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1303 N Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1303 N Main St
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

1303 N Main St

1303 N Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1303 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Monthly Leases Furnished Units Centrally located - Property Id: 143524

Third & Main is now offering month to month leases on Furnished rentals.

Month to Month leases (Subject to State and Local Tax)
Complimentary secured, reliable Wi-Fi and basic cable
Full sized and some small appliances (dishes, pots & pans, utensils, etc.)
Washer/dryer in unit
3 floor plans (availability varies)
Liberty Suite (1br/1ba w balcony) 690 sq ft $1600/mo
Bay Suite (1br/1ba w den) 805 sq ft $1700/mo (includes twin sized day bed in den)
Klutho Suite (2br/1ba) 974 sq ft $1900/mo
All units have queen beds in the bedroom and pull out sofa in the living room
Rents include electric, water, sewer, and garbage expense.
Security deposit is $300 or up to one month's rent for depending on credit.

Property includes:
Complimentary gated parking
Secured gated access
Work out center on property
Library with children's play area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143524p
Property Id 143524

(RLNE5066290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 N Main St have any available units?
1303 N Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 N Main St have?
Some of 1303 N Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1303 N Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 N Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 N Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1303 N Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1303 N Main St offers parking.
Does 1303 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 N Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 N Main St have a pool?
No, 1303 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1303 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 1303 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 N Main St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia