Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You won't find a better value than this! Move-in ready home in popular Murray Hill. Over 1,400 square feet of living space. Three bedrooms, 2 FULL baths, kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, separate storage/workshop with additional carport. That makes FOUR covered car spaces. Separate living room and dining room. Nice wood floors throughout most of home. Available now! This is a pet-friendly home!