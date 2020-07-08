12969 BRIANS CREEK DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Simply awesome location in Johns Creek. Community pool and playground. Open, light and airy with a beautiful back patio/Florida Room. Lawn care is included here. This home has an open, split floor plan, and with hardwood laminate floors in the hallways and family room. Formal living and dining room. Carpet in 3 bedrooms & guest rooms offer tons of space! Entertain guests in the very open kitchen with an extended bar. Home painted in neutral colors throughout. Owners bath offers dual vanities, garden tub, and standing shower. Home also features security system and an irrigation system. Washer and Dryer connect. Only a few minutes from NS Mayport Agents - please see private remarks for link to rental application. Avail early June.