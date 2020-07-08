All apartments in Jacksonville
12969 BRIANS CREEK DR
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

12969 BRIANS CREEK DR

12969 Brians Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12969 Brians Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Simply awesome location in Johns Creek. Community pool and playground. Open, light and airy with a beautiful back patio/Florida Room. Lawn care is included here. This home has an open, split floor plan, and with hardwood laminate floors in the hallways and family room. Formal living and dining room. Carpet in 3 bedrooms & guest rooms offer tons of space! Entertain guests in the very open kitchen with an extended bar. Home painted in neutral colors throughout. Owners bath offers dual vanities, garden tub, and standing shower. Home also features security system and an irrigation system. Washer and Dryer connect. Only a few minutes from NS Mayport Agents - please see private remarks for link to rental application. Avail early June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR have any available units?
12969 BRIANS CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR have?
Some of 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
12969 BRIANS CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12969 BRIANS CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.

