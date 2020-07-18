All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

12952 SUMMERWIND LN

12952 Summer Wind Lane · (904) 614-8680
Location

12952 Summer Wind Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great house in an amazing neighborhood! You do not want to miss out on this 3/2 home nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk in to the family room with double sided fireplace and formal dining room. Upgraded kitchen with food prep island bar overlooking the living room makes it perfect for entertaining your guests. The sliding back door leads to the screened in patio right off of the oversized wood deck. The oversized backyard features fruit trees and backs up to a preserve which makes it even more private! Owner's suite features garden tub, and separate walk in shower. Home is conveniently located near highways, amazing shopping, Jax Beaches, and both NAS Jax and NS Mayport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12952 SUMMERWIND LN have any available units?
12952 SUMMERWIND LN has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12952 SUMMERWIND LN have?
Some of 12952 SUMMERWIND LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12952 SUMMERWIND LN currently offering any rent specials?
12952 SUMMERWIND LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12952 SUMMERWIND LN pet-friendly?
No, 12952 SUMMERWIND LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12952 SUMMERWIND LN offer parking?
Yes, 12952 SUMMERWIND LN offers parking.
Does 12952 SUMMERWIND LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12952 SUMMERWIND LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12952 SUMMERWIND LN have a pool?
No, 12952 SUMMERWIND LN does not have a pool.
Does 12952 SUMMERWIND LN have accessible units?
No, 12952 SUMMERWIND LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12952 SUMMERWIND LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12952 SUMMERWIND LN has units with dishwashers.
