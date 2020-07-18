12952 SUMMERWIND LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great house in an amazing neighborhood! You do not want to miss out on this 3/2 home nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk in to the family room with double sided fireplace and formal dining room. Upgraded kitchen with food prep island bar overlooking the living room makes it perfect for entertaining your guests. The sliding back door leads to the screened in patio right off of the oversized wood deck. The oversized backyard features fruit trees and backs up to a preserve which makes it even more private! Owner's suite features garden tub, and separate walk in shower. Home is conveniently located near highways, amazing shopping, Jax Beaches, and both NAS Jax and NS Mayport.