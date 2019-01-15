All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S

12895 Silver Springs Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12895 Silver Springs Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your home search will stop here! This spacious four bedroom home with all the updates will have you calling it home! This home features dark hardwood floors throughout and all bedrooms have newer carpet! Spacious kitchen with all white appliances! Kitchen has eat-in area and two possible locations for dining room locations. Huge Fenced Backyard with privacy- great for entertaining or play area for children. Large Master suite with renovated Bathroom with large walk-in closet. The garage door opener is provided ''as-is''.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S have any available units?
12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S have?
Some of 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S currently offering any rent specials?
12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S pet-friendly?
No, 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S offer parking?
Yes, 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S offers parking.
Does 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S have a pool?
No, 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S does not have a pool.
Does 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S have accessible units?
No, 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia