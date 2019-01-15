12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S

Amenities

Your home search will stop here! This spacious four bedroom home with all the updates will have you calling it home! This home features dark hardwood floors throughout and all bedrooms have newer carpet! Spacious kitchen with all white appliances! Kitchen has eat-in area and two possible locations for dining room locations. Huge Fenced Backyard with privacy- great for entertaining or play area for children. Large Master suite with renovated Bathroom with large walk-in closet. The garage door opener is provided ''as-is''.