1265 Donald St Apt #4

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

1265 Donald St - Donald St Apt #4 Available 08/01/19 Donald Street Apt #4 - Beautiful Historic Riverside's Tree Lined Streets!! New everything in this 2 bedroom one bath apartment. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets and counter tops, stainless appliances and new wood look tile in the kitchen. Gleaming wood floors throughout have been refinished. Off street parking in the back of the building. Pet considered under 25 lbs and $25/mth pet rent . Available for immediate occupancy. Call Lisa @ 904-657-7462 for showing appointment.



(RLNE2088698)