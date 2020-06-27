All apartments in Jacksonville
1265 Donald St Apt #4

1265 Donald Street · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1265 Donald St - Donald St Apt #4 Available 08/01/19 Donald Street Apt #4 - Beautiful Historic Riverside's Tree Lined Streets!! New everything in this 2 bedroom one bath apartment. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets and counter tops, stainless appliances and new wood look tile in the kitchen. Gleaming wood floors throughout have been refinished. Off street parking in the back of the building. Pet considered under 25 lbs and $25/mth pet rent . Available for immediate occupancy. Call Lisa @ 904-657-7462 for showing appointment.

(RLNE2088698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Donald St Apt #4 have any available units?
1265 Donald St Apt #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Donald St Apt #4 have?
Some of 1265 Donald St Apt #4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Donald St Apt #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Donald St Apt #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Donald St Apt #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Donald St Apt #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Donald St Apt #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Donald St Apt #4 offers parking.
Does 1265 Donald St Apt #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Donald St Apt #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Donald St Apt #4 have a pool?
No, 1265 Donald St Apt #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Donald St Apt #4 have accessible units?
No, 1265 Donald St Apt #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Donald St Apt #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Donald St Apt #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
