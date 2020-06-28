12632 Daylight Trail

Amenities

Terrific Northside Five Bedroom with Pool on Pond! - 2817 sq. ft. 5BR/2.5BA Two Story Pool & Pond Home located off New Berlin in the Daybreak Woods Community on Jacksonvilles Northside. New Paint & Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! Large combined Living & Dining Room, separate Family Room overlooking the Pool. Spacious Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry and Breakfast Area. Upstairs Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Vanities, Garden Tub and Enclosed Shower. Four Generously sized Bedrooms. Dedicated Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups. Double Car Garage. In-ground Swimming Pool with Pool care. Pets OK with Additional Pet Fee.



