All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12632 Daylight Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12632 Daylight Trail
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

12632 Daylight Trail

12632 Daylight Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12632 Daylight Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific Northside Five Bedroom with Pool on Pond! - 2817 sq. ft. 5BR/2.5BA Two Story Pool & Pond Home located off New Berlin in the Daybreak Woods Community on Jacksonvilles Northside. New Paint & Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! Large combined Living & Dining Room, separate Family Room overlooking the Pool. Spacious Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry and Breakfast Area. Upstairs Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Vanities, Garden Tub and Enclosed Shower. Four Generously sized Bedrooms. Dedicated Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups. Double Car Garage. In-ground Swimming Pool with Pool care. Pets OK with Additional Pet Fee.

Additional Information:

To Schedule a Showing please visit:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions are available at:
www.NestTenders.com/common-questions

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

Reach Out:
www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.

(RLNE1828836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12632 Daylight Trail have any available units?
12632 Daylight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12632 Daylight Trail have?
Some of 12632 Daylight Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12632 Daylight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12632 Daylight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12632 Daylight Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12632 Daylight Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12632 Daylight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12632 Daylight Trail offers parking.
Does 12632 Daylight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12632 Daylight Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12632 Daylight Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12632 Daylight Trail has a pool.
Does 12632 Daylight Trail have accessible units?
No, 12632 Daylight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12632 Daylight Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12632 Daylight Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia