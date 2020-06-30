All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12622 Pine Marsh Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12622 Pine Marsh Way
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

12622 Pine Marsh Way

12622 Pine Marsh Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12622 Pine Marsh Way, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Beautiful 5/2.5 Home on Preserve Lot! - Beautiful home on quiet preserve lot!! 5 bedroom 2.5 baths with an open floor plan. Spacious master suite on main floor with 4 remaining bedrooms upstairs. Terrific neighborhood with community pool, member clubhouse, and playground. Home backs up to a beautiful nature preserve with tranquil walking path. Extensive lawn maintenance is a major plus, leaving you with nothing to do but relax and enjoy this beautiful home surrounded by nature. Includes mowing, lawn spraying, and shrubbery trim at an additional $150.00 a month. Home is close to shopping, schools and military bases. Convenient to I-95, 295 and international airport. Don't miss out!!!

(RLNE2423969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 Pine Marsh Way have any available units?
12622 Pine Marsh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12622 Pine Marsh Way currently offering any rent specials?
12622 Pine Marsh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 Pine Marsh Way pet-friendly?
No, 12622 Pine Marsh Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12622 Pine Marsh Way offer parking?
No, 12622 Pine Marsh Way does not offer parking.
Does 12622 Pine Marsh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12622 Pine Marsh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 Pine Marsh Way have a pool?
Yes, 12622 Pine Marsh Way has a pool.
Does 12622 Pine Marsh Way have accessible units?
No, 12622 Pine Marsh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 Pine Marsh Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12622 Pine Marsh Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12622 Pine Marsh Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12622 Pine Marsh Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia