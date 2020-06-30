12622 Pine Marsh Way

Amenities

pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Beautiful 5/2.5 Home on Preserve Lot! - Beautiful home on quiet preserve lot!! 5 bedroom 2.5 baths with an open floor plan. Spacious master suite on main floor with 4 remaining bedrooms upstairs. Terrific neighborhood with community pool, member clubhouse, and playground. Home backs up to a beautiful nature preserve with tranquil walking path. Extensive lawn maintenance is a major plus, leaving you with nothing to do but relax and enjoy this beautiful home surrounded by nature. Includes mowing, lawn spraying, and shrubbery trim at an additional $150.00 a month. Home is close to shopping, schools and military bases. Convenient to I-95, 295 and international airport. Don't miss out!!!



(RLNE2423969)