Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12543 LARKSTONE CT
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

12543 LARKSTONE CT

12543 Larkstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

12543 Larkstone Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3/2 home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac awaits! Dont miss out on this home with an oversized lot. Foyer leads you right into the main living area boasting fireplace, entry to backyard and soaring ceiling. Split floor plan offers private owners suite, flex space in the front of the home that can be used as dining room, office or play space, and two additional bedrooms and full bath. Kitchen flows into the living area and out to the oversized screened in patio that makes great for entertaining. Close to NS Mayport, shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Call today before this hidden gem is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12543 LARKSTONE CT have any available units?
12543 LARKSTONE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12543 LARKSTONE CT have?
Some of 12543 LARKSTONE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12543 LARKSTONE CT currently offering any rent specials?
12543 LARKSTONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12543 LARKSTONE CT pet-friendly?
No, 12543 LARKSTONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12543 LARKSTONE CT offer parking?
Yes, 12543 LARKSTONE CT offers parking.
Does 12543 LARKSTONE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12543 LARKSTONE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12543 LARKSTONE CT have a pool?
No, 12543 LARKSTONE CT does not have a pool.
Does 12543 LARKSTONE CT have accessible units?
No, 12543 LARKSTONE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12543 LARKSTONE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12543 LARKSTONE CT has units with dishwashers.
