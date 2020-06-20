12473 GATELY OAKS LN E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

* AVAILABLE NOW - available for 7 month lease term * Gorgeous home in the desirable Gately Oaks community. This property features 2,246 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office/bonus room. Adjacent to the formal Dining room, you'll love the open kitchen with ample amount of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances and Quartz counter tops. Rustic wood-look laminate flooring in the main living areas and bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpet in your spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom offers tray ceilings and plenty of natural light. Luxury en suite has dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass enclosed shower and a huge walk in closet! French doors lead out to your covered patio and large private fenced in backyard. NO Pets Considered. Resident benefit package: $19/month.