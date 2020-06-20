All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12473 GATELY OAKS LN E
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:38 AM

12473 GATELY OAKS LN E

12473 Gately Oaks Lane East · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12473 Gately Oaks Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Fort Caroline Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
* AVAILABLE NOW - available for 7 month lease term * Gorgeous home in the desirable Gately Oaks community. This property features 2,246 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office/bonus room. Adjacent to the formal Dining room, you'll love the open kitchen with ample amount of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances and Quartz counter tops. Rustic wood-look laminate flooring in the main living areas and bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpet in your spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom offers tray ceilings and plenty of natural light. Luxury en suite has dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass enclosed shower and a huge walk in closet! French doors lead out to your covered patio and large private fenced in backyard. NO Pets Considered. Resident benefit package: $19/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E have any available units?
12473 GATELY OAKS LN E has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E have?
Some of 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E currently offering any rent specials?
12473 GATELY OAKS LN E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E pet-friendly?
No, 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E offer parking?
Yes, 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E does offer parking.
Does 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E have a pool?
No, 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E does not have a pool.
Does 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E have accessible units?
No, 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E does not have accessible units.
Does 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12473 GATELY OAKS LN E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity