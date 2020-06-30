All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:35 PM

1243 Glen Laura Road

1243 Glen Laura Road · No Longer Available
Location

1243 Glen Laura Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious & Adorable house in Murray Hill + Pet Friendly under 20 lbs! - This house is adorable and sits on a nice big lot with lots of fenced in backyard space! Interior amenities include hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, lots of windows for natural lighting, a bonus room that would make for a nice office, and an enclosed 1 car garage that is vented for central heating and air.

$1,100 rent + $10 admin fee= $1,110 monthly

$1,100 security deposit

Owner will allow a max of 2 pets under 20 lbs each with $150 pet fee per pet + proof of flea medication.

Call or text Michelle NOW for a tour! 904-234-9696

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
904-234-9696
michelle@centerbeamrealestate.com

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
904-701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5605982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 Glen Laura Road have any available units?
1243 Glen Laura Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1243 Glen Laura Road currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Glen Laura Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Glen Laura Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 Glen Laura Road is pet friendly.
Does 1243 Glen Laura Road offer parking?
Yes, 1243 Glen Laura Road offers parking.
Does 1243 Glen Laura Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 Glen Laura Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 Glen Laura Road have a pool?
No, 1243 Glen Laura Road does not have a pool.
Does 1243 Glen Laura Road have accessible units?
No, 1243 Glen Laura Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 Glen Laura Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 Glen Laura Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 Glen Laura Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1243 Glen Laura Road does not have units with air conditioning.

