Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:26 PM

123 W 23rd St

123 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Free Application*Live in the up and coming Springfield neighborhood. A short walk to breweries, bars and restaurants. The building has been wonderfully restored and updated with modern amenities. Located near the cross sections of Main street and State street. Live near the oddities of the Jacksonville Zoo, the nature trails of Timucuan Historic Preserve. Leave concern at the door worrying about Town Center traffic for everyday necessities, and avoid headaches by living close to Publix, Riverside Art Markets, Walgreens and the Beaver Street Farmers Market.

Features:
- Brand New Carpet in Bedrooms Only
- Updated Wood Flooring Everywhere Else
- Completely Fenced in Yard
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- Central HVAC
- Updated Kitchen
- Near by Shopping
- Convenient Locale
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Additional Monthly Charges
- Renters Insurance: $9.50
- Smart lock: $7.50

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W 23rd St have any available units?
123 W 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 W 23rd St have?
Some of 123 W 23rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
123 W 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 W 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 123 W 23rd St offer parking?
No, 123 W 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 123 W 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 W 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W 23rd St have a pool?
No, 123 W 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 123 W 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 123 W 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 W 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
