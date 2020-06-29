123 W 23rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Free Application*Live in the up and coming Springfield neighborhood. A short walk to breweries, bars and restaurants. The building has been wonderfully restored and updated with modern amenities. Located near the cross sections of Main street and State street. Live near the oddities of the Jacksonville Zoo, the nature trails of Timucuan Historic Preserve. Leave concern at the door worrying about Town Center traffic for everyday necessities, and avoid headaches by living close to Publix, Riverside Art Markets, Walgreens and the Beaver Street Farmers Market.



Features:

- Brand New Carpet in Bedrooms Only

- Updated Wood Flooring Everywhere Else

- Completely Fenced in Yard

- Washer and Dryer Connections

- Central HVAC

- Updated Kitchen

- Near by Shopping

- Convenient Locale

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Additional Monthly Charges

- Renters Insurance: $9.50

- Smart lock: $7.50



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.