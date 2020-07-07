All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 17 2019

12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD

12298 Captiva Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

12298 Captiva Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Gorgeous waterfront home located on a cul-de-sac, featuring a spacious floor plan, complete with brand new updates including granite countertops, beautiful kitchen cabinets, brand new appliances including a gas oven and stove, wood grain tile floors, granite bathroom countertops, brand new carpet upstairs, and a new architectural shingle roof. This unique home also has OVER 3/4 of an acre that's completely fenced in! This beautiful home has a large bonus room upstairs, a huge master bedroom, with double walk-in closets, a garden tub and shower. Outside offers an amazing patio with a tiled fire pit, and 200 feet of a brand new wooden boardwalk that leads to Caney Branch Creek with access to St. John's River. Come see this gorgeous home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD have any available units?
12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD have?
Some of 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD offer parking?
No, 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD does not offer parking.
Does 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD have a pool?
No, 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD does not have a pool.
Does 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD has units with dishwashers.

