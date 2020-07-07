12298 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Gorgeous waterfront home located on a cul-de-sac, featuring a spacious floor plan, complete with brand new updates including granite countertops, beautiful kitchen cabinets, brand new appliances including a gas oven and stove, wood grain tile floors, granite bathroom countertops, brand new carpet upstairs, and a new architectural shingle roof. This unique home also has OVER 3/4 of an acre that's completely fenced in! This beautiful home has a large bonus room upstairs, a huge master bedroom, with double walk-in closets, a garden tub and shower. Outside offers an amazing patio with a tiled fire pit, and 200 feet of a brand new wooden boardwalk that leads to Caney Branch Creek with access to St. John's River. Come see this gorgeous home today!