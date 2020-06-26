12291 Stockbridge Court North

Amenities

Spectacular Ranch style home with an attached mother-in-law suite. Main home has a large open living room with connected kitchen & dining room. Great master bedroom with a spacious closet & beautiful en-suite. The Split bedrooms offer plenty of privacy. The mother-in-law suite has an outside & inside entrance, its own kitchen, living room area, full bath & large bedroom. The whole house has been freshly painted and has new flooring throughout. Updates were made as needed while keeping the original charm of the home. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-482-3007 to schedule a showing today.