Jacksonville, FL
12291 Stockbridge Court North
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

12291 Stockbridge Court North

12291 Stockbridge Court North · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

12291 Stockbridge Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular Ranch style home with an attached mother-in-law suite. Main home has a large open living room with connected kitchen & dining room. Great master bedroom with a spacious closet & beautiful en-suite. The Split bedrooms offer plenty of privacy. The mother-in-law suite has an outside & inside entrance, its own kitchen, living room area, full bath & large bedroom. The whole house has been freshly painted and has new flooring throughout. Updates were made as needed while keeping the original charm of the home. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-482-3007 to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12291 Stockbridge Court North have any available units?
12291 Stockbridge Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12291 Stockbridge Court North currently offering any rent specials?
12291 Stockbridge Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12291 Stockbridge Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12291 Stockbridge Court North is pet friendly.
Does 12291 Stockbridge Court North offer parking?
No, 12291 Stockbridge Court North does not offer parking.
Does 12291 Stockbridge Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12291 Stockbridge Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12291 Stockbridge Court North have a pool?
No, 12291 Stockbridge Court North does not have a pool.
Does 12291 Stockbridge Court North have accessible units?
No, 12291 Stockbridge Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 12291 Stockbridge Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12291 Stockbridge Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12291 Stockbridge Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 12291 Stockbridge Court North does not have units with air conditioning.
