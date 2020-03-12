1228 Willow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Built In 2017, this Elegant historic-inspired home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, two stories and 1800+sf. Located on quiet cul-de-sac in highly sought after Avondale across from historic Willow branch Park, this home is a must see. Spacious open floorplan features eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, 1st floor 10' ceilings, 8' doors, engineered wood floors in common areas, tile in wet areas, carpeted upstairs & bedrooms, 2nd floor laundry room, back patio area. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available June 25th, 2020.