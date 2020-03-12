All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

1228 Willow Court

1228 Willow Court · (904) 204-1733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1228 Willow Court, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 25

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Built In 2017, this Elegant historic-inspired home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, two stories and 1800+sf. Located on quiet cul-de-sac in highly sought after Avondale across from historic Willow branch Park, this home is a must see. Spacious open floorplan features eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, 1st floor 10' ceilings, 8' doors, engineered wood floors in common areas, tile in wet areas, carpeted upstairs & bedrooms, 2nd floor laundry room, back patio area. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available June 25th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Willow Court have any available units?
1228 Willow Court has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Willow Court have?
Some of 1228 Willow Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Willow Court currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Willow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Willow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Willow Court is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Willow Court offer parking?
No, 1228 Willow Court does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Willow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Willow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Willow Court have a pool?
No, 1228 Willow Court does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Willow Court have accessible units?
No, 1228 Willow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Willow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Willow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
