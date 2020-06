Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Move in ready home with three bedrooms and two full baths in the desirable Mandarin area. Split floorplan with formal dining room and office. Kitchen overlooks breakfast nook & family room with fireplace. Convenient to I 95 and I 295. Relax on screened lanai, fenced large yard backs up to the preserve for privacy. Access to amenities include pool, tennis fields, basketball fields, and playground.