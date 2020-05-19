All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

Location

12226 Spiney Ridge Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath, home in gated community of Hidden Hills. This home has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertops are Corian, eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the open Living Room with plenty of space for entertaining. The living room has a beautiful tile and stone fireplace to keep you warm on the chilly nights in Florida. Enjoy a generous Master bedroom with a private bath with double sinks, a stand up shower and walk in closet. The home includes a glass patio, big yard, 2-car garage. Updates is new paint, new cabinets, new fixtures in the bathrooms. Enjoy jogging, walking, biking and undulating landscape. A bridge takes walkers to a small lake in the neighborhood. Enjoy the children's play area, picnic tables in the recreation area. There is great shopping and food.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S have any available units?
12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S have?
Some of 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S currently offering any rent specials?
12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S pet-friendly?
No, 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S offer parking?
Yes, 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S offers parking.
Does 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S have a pool?
Yes, 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S has a pool.
Does 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S have accessible units?
No, 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S has units with dishwashers.

