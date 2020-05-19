12226 SPINEY RIDGE DR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath, home in gated community of Hidden Hills. This home has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertops are Corian, eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the open Living Room with plenty of space for entertaining. The living room has a beautiful tile and stone fireplace to keep you warm on the chilly nights in Florida. Enjoy a generous Master bedroom with a private bath with double sinks, a stand up shower and walk in closet. The home includes a glass patio, big yard, 2-car garage. Updates is new paint, new cabinets, new fixtures in the bathrooms. Enjoy jogging, walking, biking and undulating landscape. A bridge takes walkers to a small lake in the neighborhood. Enjoy the children's play area, picnic tables in the recreation area. There is great shopping and food.