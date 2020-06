12111 BRIGHTMORE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

HAWKINS COVE COMMUNITY. ONLY 6.5 MILES TO BE WALKING ON THE BEACH. LOTS OF NEARBY SHOPPING AS WELL AS QUICK ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS. NICE HOME AT A GREAT PRICE! COVERED ENTRY, FOYER, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT (NO CARPET), KITCHEN WITH 42 INCH CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES, A BREAKFAST BAR AND EAT-IN AREA. THE ROOMS ARE NICE SIZE, THE MASTER SUITE HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET, THE BATH HAS A GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS. THERE IS A LARGE SCREENED LANAI WITH TILE FLOORING AND AN ADDITIONAL COVERED AREA FOR GRILLING. A NICE HOUSE TO CALL HOME AT A GREAT PRICE! OWNER WILL MANAGE PROPERTY AND MAKE APPLICATION DECISION. GOOD CREDIT, EMPLOYMENT AND RENTAL REF. MIN. INCOME OF $4350/MO. SORRY, HOA RULES - SINGLE FAMILY ONLY WHICH DOES NOT ALLOW FOR ROOMMATES.