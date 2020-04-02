1202 DAWN CREEK CT

Amenities

Cozy three bedroom two bath on quiet cul-de-sac lot in Daybreak Woods.This home has a bright and open floor plan with tile in the kitchen and foyer and rich deep carpet throughout the rest of the house.The kitchen has an open design for easy entertaining and opens into the large family room. Bedroom are split to either side of the home.The owner's suite is huge and can easily fit king size furniture with room to spare.Owner's bath has large walk in, garden tub, and stand up shower.Located on a quiet lot backing to a preserve. Big bonus washer and dryer (as is)!No smoking and pets upon approval with non-refundable fee. ($250) Easy commute to NS Mayport & Kings Bay.