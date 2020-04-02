All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1202 DAWN CREEK CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1202 DAWN CREEK CT
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

1202 DAWN CREEK CT

1202 Dawn Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1202 Dawn Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy three bedroom two bath on quiet cul-de-sac lot in Daybreak Woods.This home has a bright and open floor plan with tile in the kitchen and foyer and rich deep carpet throughout the rest of the house.The kitchen has an open design for easy entertaining and opens into the large family room. Bedroom are split to either side of the home.The owner's suite is huge and can easily fit king size furniture with room to spare.Owner's bath has large walk in, garden tub, and stand up shower.Located on a quiet lot backing to a preserve. Big bonus washer and dryer (as is)!No smoking and pets upon approval with non-refundable fee. ($250) Easy commute to NS Mayport & Kings Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 DAWN CREEK CT have any available units?
1202 DAWN CREEK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 DAWN CREEK CT have?
Some of 1202 DAWN CREEK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 DAWN CREEK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1202 DAWN CREEK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 DAWN CREEK CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 DAWN CREEK CT is pet friendly.
Does 1202 DAWN CREEK CT offer parking?
No, 1202 DAWN CREEK CT does not offer parking.
Does 1202 DAWN CREEK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 DAWN CREEK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 DAWN CREEK CT have a pool?
No, 1202 DAWN CREEK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1202 DAWN CREEK CT have accessible units?
No, 1202 DAWN CREEK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 DAWN CREEK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 DAWN CREEK CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia